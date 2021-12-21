WACO, Texas – The Waco Parks and Recreation is hosting Holidays around the World until December 30.

At four different locations around Waco, kids can experience how 15 different countries celebrate holidays.

“We really wanted to give the kids something fun to do during the holidays.” Susan Krause from Waco Parks and Rec. said. “Give them a little bit of exposure to different countries and the cultures that are out there. We also wanted people to come and see what the community centers offer.”

There are cultural crafts and activities, and kids get to learn fun facts and holiday traditions.

Participants can start at the Heart Patterson Track Complex or one of the community centers including Bledsoe Miller, Dewey or South Waco.

“We’ve expanded it this year so that people can come to all of the community centers,” Krause said.

The countries are different at each location, and as kids travel they will earn a stamp on their passport.

The best time to come is during the week from 5:30 to 9 p.m.



“We have two more weeks of this program, and I think people have really enjoyed it,” Krause said. “If people want to come out, I think it’d be a great holiday activity for your kids.”

Once kids complete all the different countries at each location, they will receive a Holidays Around the World ornament.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.