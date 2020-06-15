Waco Parks and Recreation continues re-openings

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its phased reopening of facilities and services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With public safety concerns being a high priority, many programs and recreation opportunities have been modified. Staff will implement measures to protect facility visitors and program participants.

Here are the latest updates to programs and services:

Community Centers

• Bledsoe-Miller – Dewey and South Waco community centers reopened to the public Monday, with social distancing measures in place.

o The centers will be open from:

 Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Access to certain areas of the centers, along with the availability of community classes and meetings, may be limited.

The following amenities are now accessible to the public, with social distancing measures and sanitization protocols in place:

 Gymnasium (for practices and classes)

 Fitness equipment

 Computer lab

 Meeting rooms

The following amenities will remain closed until further notice:

 Locker rooms, game rooms and dance rooms

 Common spaces and seating areas

 No open play in the gym, including basketball and pickleball games

• The Harrison Center and Sul Ross Center will remain closed to senior programming until further notice.

Riverbend Park and Sports Games

• Beginning Monday, organized sports games and competitions can resume on city property and city facilities.

• The Riverbend Park baseball / softball complex reopens Monday for practices and tournaments.

o For a complete list of new protocols in place at Riverbend Park for teams, sports organizations, game hosts and spectators, you can visit www.waco-texas.com.

• Teams, sports organizations, game hosts and spectators should follow public safety protocols and social distancing guidelines that are in place from the State of Texas.

Waco Mammoth National Monument

• In conjunction with the National Park Service, the Waco Mammoth National Monument has implemented a phased return approach and has opened its trail system, picnic area and restrooms. Hands-free, outdoor interpretative stations are also available for visitors.

• There is currently no admission fee to enter the park.

• Dig shelter tours have been temporarily suspended, and park buildings remain closed at this time.

For more information, you can visit www.waco-texas.com or the department’s social media channels.

Source: City of Waco