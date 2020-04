WACO, Texas- Waco Parks and recreation crews are helping out in a big way.

Crews are helping at the Animal Shelter while some of the park amenities take a break.

They’ve been helping with animal care and some repairs around the grounds.

Curbside adoptions are happening at the shelter with the Humane Society of Central Texas!

Contact them for how! (254) 754-1454, opening at 11 a.m.