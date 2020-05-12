Waco Parks and Recreation modifies summertime events

WACO, Texas – Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and public safety concerns, the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department’s programming and recreation opportunities will be modified for the summertime.

Summer Day Camps

The city will not conduct its traditional Summer Day Camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Additionally, Camp Cameron will not take place. This difficult decision was made due to several factors, most importantly is the safety of the potential attendees and the staff for the camps. The uncertain environment related to COVID-19 and the unknown community status in the summer months makes it nearly impossible for staff to plan accordingly. Additionally, the timeframe and impacts of hiring and training many seasonal workers is unfortunately not achievable due to the current impacts of COVID-19 on Waco and the surrounding Central Texas area.

Existing staff members are currently exploring alternative camp experiences such as virtual recreation activities and mobile recreation camps that could fill a vital and essential community need.

A listing of other summer camps around Waco will be posted at www.waco-texas.com.

Youth and Adult Sports Programs

The Team Waco youth summer track program has been cancelled for this year. Staff is creating virtual workouts and training clinics to keep youth active. Social media outlets and others will be utilized to share those resources with participants.

Depending on public health conditions and guidance from the Governor’s Office and the Center for Disease Control, some sports clinics, leagues and tournaments may be permitted later in the summer.

Phase 2 Reopenings (May 18 – June 1)

To date all the City of Waco’s sports programs, leagues and tournaments have been suspended. However, as part of the phased re-opening plan, a variety of park amenities are scheduled to reopen May 18, including playgrounds, restrooms, water fountains, horseshoe pits, basketball goals, skate park and outdoor fitness equipment.

The City’s splash pads and other aquatic facilities such as Hawaiian Falls will open upon further guidance from Governor Abbott.

Sports fields utilized for practices will reopen May 18. Please note, the most recent Executive Order from Governor Abbott does not prohibit people from outdoor sports as long as, “necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” A list of recommendations for conducting sports practices will be posted at www.waco-texas.com. The Riverbend Park baseball/ softball complex will remain closed to practices. Organized games are not allowed on city property until further notice.

Staff is currently collaborating with the National Park Service to devise a phased reopening of the Waco Mammoth National Monument. The park is slated for a limited reopening during the next few weeks.

The City’s community centers, senior centers and rental facilities remain closed to the public. The department’s administration office and athletics office also remain closed. Reopening strategies are currently being reviewed so operations can continue with an emphasis on keeping community members safe and healthy.

For more information, you can visit www.waco-texas.com.

Source: City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department