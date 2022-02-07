WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is addressing a rumor on a sex trafficking scheme on social media.

The rumor stating “God the Mother Church” is a sex trafficking scheme is false. The department says this has been spread for many years on social media, with numerous police departments around the country debunking the myth.

On Sunday afternoon, Waco PD officers were called to suspicious activity at an apartment complex near the 2200 Block of University Parks Drive. There were a few individuals trespassing on the property, knocking on doors talking to residents about “God the Mother Church.” One resident of the complex reported the incident.

When officers arrived, they asked the individuals to leave and they complied with officers. Officers do not believe there are or were any sex trafficking plans or schemes involved in this incident. Since then, Waco PD officers have continued to follow up with the complex and individuals involved – determining no criminal offense occurred and the individuals have not been back.

Although this wasn’t an incident of sex trafficking, the department says it is important to understand sex trafficking does exist. If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking and needs help, you can report it to the police.

Source: Waco Police Department