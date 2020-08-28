Waco PD announces 2019 award recipients

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is preparing for its annual End of the Year Award Ceremony, which is meant for the best officers and civilians of the year.

The individuals nominated for these awards are nominated by their supervisors and peers, and are also voted on by the Waco PD Awards Committee – which is made up of peers, as well.

This year, the department was not able to hold the ceremony do to COVID-19, so it had to improvise a little.

Chief Frank Gentsch went around the department on Thursday and hunted these people down personally to thank them for their outstanding work done during the 2019 year.

Those awarded are the following individuals for the 2019 “Of the Year” Awards:

Sgt. Sam Key- 2019 Sworn Supervisor of the Year

Det. Melissa Thompson- 2019 Detective of the Year

Ofc. Michael Bucher and K9 Andor- 2019 Officer(s) of the Year

Ofc. Jose Trejo- 2019 Rookie of the Year

Stephanie Brown- 2019 Civilian Supervisor of the Year

Jennifer Husak- 2019 Civilian Employee of the Year

Gloria Valdez- 2019 Volunteer of the Year















(Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

The department says it could not be prouder of these individuals for the hard work they do everyday, and how they continue to serve the community.

Source: Waco Police Department