Waco PD detective receives prestigious award for his services

WACO, Texas – A Waco PD detective is being recognized for his hard work.

Detective Charles Connor has received the CLEAT (Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas) Officer of the Year 2021 award for his continued service to the Waco community.

Connor was assigned 220 cases in 2020, and closed 172 of these investigations. This an average of one arrest warrant issued in every three investigations he closed. By doing this, Connor also exceeded the national clearance percentage by arrest/warrant for aggravated assault. Most cases involved felonry assaults or firearm related crimes.

In many cases, he was working shooting investigations – which can be hard to investigate in a timely and tedious manor.

With Connor’s dedication toward the Waco Police Department and the City of Waco, the department says he was one of the many who helped keep the city safer last year, and has continued to do so.

Source: Waco Police Department