Waco PD: Family argument ends in murder

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One man is in the McLennan County Jail, accused of killing a family member.

Waco Police Officers arrested 55-year-old David Johnson as a murder suspect early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Johnson got into an argument with a family member around 5:15 a.m. at a home on East Calhoun. During the argument, officers say Johnson hit the victim with a hammer, killing him.

Right now, investigators are not releasing the name of the victim.

Along with the murder charge, officers say Johnson was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events