Waco PD: Family argument ends in murder

One man is in the McLennan County Jail, accused of killing a family member.

Waco Police Officers arrested 55-year-old David Johnson as a murder suspect early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Johnson got into an argument with a family member around 5:15 a.m. at a home on East Calhoun. During the argument, officers say Johnson hit the victim with a hammer, killing him.

Right now, investigators are not releasing the name of the victim.

Along with the murder charge, officers say Johnson was arrested on several outstanding warrants.