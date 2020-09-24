Waco PD investigating aggravated robbery in Central Texas Marketplace

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a case of aggravated robbery.

It happened Wednesday night at the AT&T store located at Suite 100 inside of the Central Texas Marketplace. A young man entered the store wearing a black-colored hoodie with dark pants and a white face mask. The man approached an employee with a gun.

At one point, police say he pointed the gun at the employee’s head as an attempt to get property from the store.

Police report this case is similar to the previous T-Mobile robbery near the H-E-B grocery store on S Valley Mills Drive. Authorities do not know if these cases are connected, but say the proximity does raise suspicions.

The suspect did not leave with any merchandise, and no injuries were reported.

Waco PD says this is a “very Active and open investigation.”

Source: Waco Police Department