Waco PD investigating murder/suicide case

WACO, Texas – Waco PD was contacted about a possible kidnapping/missing person case on Tuesday morning.

According to call-notes, a family member of the victim called the victim’s place of employment when they were unable to contact her, and they were able to view surveillance video from the business.

Video footage showed the victim was involved in an altercation on Monday in the parking lot where she works. During the altercation, the victim was dragged to a car by a man. He was then seen driving away from this location with the woman in the vehicle. Neither party was seen after this happened.

The family member/reporting person called Waco PD immediately, at which time police started a search for both parties. Approximately two hours into the search, officers discovered the suspect’s cell phone may be located at his house in McLennan County, near the City of West. Officers immediately responded to this location and notified the Waco PD SWAT Team, who also responded to the scene.

During this time, investigators and officers were able to find the suspect’s vehicle near his home. After attempting to contact both the suspect and the victim, the Waco PD SWAT Team made entry into the home. Both the man and woman were found inside the home and were found dead.

Due to evidence at the scene, investigators are working this case as a murder/suicide. It is believed at this time that the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Angel Aguilar, killed the victim after the initial confrontation which took place Monday. The victim was also identified at the scene as 51-year-old Griselda Martinez.

According to family members, the two were in a previous short-term relationship which ended earlier this year. The family of both individuals were at the scene, and were notified of both Martinez’s and Aguilar’s deaths.

At this point in the investigation, detectives are working to build a timeline of events and are working to determine the motive behind the events which took place.

Source: Waco Police Department