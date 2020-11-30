Waco PD investigating questionable death

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating a questionable death after a man was found at the Brazos River.

Waco PD officers were sent to the 100 block of S. University Parks Drive Sunday morning for a call of a man down. Officers discovered a boater on the Brazos River found a man lying face down on the sidewalk next to the river.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but was then pronounced dead once he was there. The man has been identified as 59-year-old David Buckler. His family has since been found and notified of his death.

Investigators have labeled this as a questionable death, because the cause of death at this point is not clear. Because of this, an autopsy was ordered and results are pending.

Buckler lived in the Waco area, but was considered homeless. At this time, there is no other information available.

Source: Waco Police Department