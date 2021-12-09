WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department announced on Thursday afternoon the End of Watch for K-9 Kempi. He was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor, and passed away November 18 from medical complications.

A private funeral will be held for him on December 16. Kempi was able to enjoy the past year in retirement.

Kempi was born in the Netherlands, and started serving as a Personal Protection Dog when he came to the United States. While doing this, he and his owner were in a helicopter crash. Unfortunately, his owner did not survive – and the family felt it was best to return Kempi to the kennel where he was found.

Due to Kempi’s personality and previous service, the kennel felt he would make a great police dog. Kempi started his work with the Waco Police Department in March 2014, and was certified as a dual-purpose canine.

Kempi quickly proved he was a tremendous asset to the Waco Police Department, specializing in narcotics detention and patrol. From March 2014 to November 2020, Kempi was responsible for 112 apprehensions, 244 narcotics sniffs, recovering and assisting in the following:

6,310 grams of marijuana

4,676.96 grams of cocaine

45.31 grams of heroin

5,589.11 grams of methamphetamine

353.27 grams of ecstasy

1,130.86 grams of misc. narcotics/pills

$36,147 in US currency

89 Building Searches for suspects

48 Area Searches for suspects

28 Article Searches for evidence

69 Tracks for suspects

766 Misc. and warrant deployments

Responded to 1,428 calls for service

Participated in 863 hours of training

The department says K-9s are just as valued as officers, and loved by not only those at Waco PD – but in the community, as well.

Source: Waco Police Department