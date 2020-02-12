Waco PD makes arrests to stop violence and illegal drug sales

The Waco Police Department says officers are cracking down on violent crimes inspired by drug dealers. The department says officers have made several arrests this week and are taking drugs off the streets.

One of the most recent arrests took place overnight. Officers took 30-year-old Lewis St. Julian into custody on a 1st degree felony warrant for the delivery of THC.

Officers say they also got a search warrant for St. Julian’s home and found more drugs and two handguns. One of those handguns was reported stolen to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Later this afternoon we are sitting down to talk with Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt to talk about the recent shootings and what Wacoans need to know about them. We will update this story and have a special report on FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m.