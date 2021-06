WACO, Texas – Do you have what it takes to be one of the Men or Women in Blue?

The Waco Police Department is looking to hire officers. The Civil Service Test will be held on September 18th at 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive at 8:00 a.m., with pre-registration starting at 7:30 a.m. The preliminary application deadline is August 31 by 4:00pm.

You can find out more information at www.waco-texas.com/police/police-employment.asp#gsc.tab=0.

(Courtesy: Waco PD)

Source: Waco Police Department