Waco PD officers searching for rock thrower

Waco Police officers searched Lawson’s Point Friday for a man accused of throwing rocks through the windshields of cars in Cameron Park.

The attacks took place Thursday, but witnesses saw the man again Friday. They told police the man was acting strangely.

Police say the man has curly brown hair, and wore a green shirt and yellow and green shorts.

Officers are asking people to stay out of the area while they search for the man.

If you know who this person is or where he may be, please call police at (254) 750-7500.

