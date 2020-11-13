Waco PD: Overnight burglary attempt escalates into a shooting investigation

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

Waco Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting in the 1400 block of South 12th Street.

Waco Public Information Officer Gary Bynum tells FOX44 News it started when a man went outside his home just before 2 a.m. and found someone trying to break into his pickup truck.

Officers say the man chased the would-be burglar down an alley close to the 1200 block of Speight Avenue. That’s when the suspect turned and fired several bullets at the man. Thankfully, he was not hit.

Waco Police were called to the scene in reference to a discharge of a firearm call. No one has been taken into custody related to this incident.

The department asks that if you encounter a situation like this yourself, please call 911 instead of putting your life at risk.