Waco PD raising awareness of catalytic converter thefts

WACO, Texas – Waco Police say to be on the lookout for thieves targeting a specific part of cars across the state of Texas.

In the photo above, there is supposed to be a catalytic converter under this vehicle.

Catalytic converter thefts are the current trend in the dark theft world, and the cases are growing by the day.

How are they doing it when it’s attached, and in many cases, welded to the vehicle?

Police say the they simply crawl under your vehicle and cut them off of your car.

The Waco Police Department says it has more than 100 active cases, and they have numerous suspects.

Waco PD has some tips for reducing catylitic converter thefts:

Park in well lit areas.

Install motion-sensing lights in your driveway.

Install either a protective plate that covers your catalytic converter or a protection device.

Etch your vehicle’s vin number or license plate number on your catalytic converter.

Source: Waco Police Department