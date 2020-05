WACO, Texas- Waco Police need help locating James Earl Gilmore.

His family hasn’t seen or heard from him since November of 2019.

According to family, he was supposed to go to Louisiana for a new trucking job, but they haven’t heard from him since.

James is 57 years old, 6’4” y’all and about 220lbs.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts please contact Waco PD at (254)750-7500 or Det Thompson at (254)750-7616.