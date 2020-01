WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department says a missing elderly woman has been found safe.

Lucille Schaffer was reported missing from the area of Providence Hospital in a 1994 red Chevrolet Suburban. The license plate on the vehicle is TX license plate BM3-P814.

Lucille lives in the Whitney area, but was in the Waco area for an appointment. She also may suffer from dementia. She does not have a phone with her.

Source: Waco Police Department