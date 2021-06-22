Waco PD searching for missing/endangered person

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

29-year-old Danacion Presha, of Waco, was last seen at Providence Hospital Monday night – but was released during the night, according to family.

Danacion suffers from epilepsy, and has regular seizures as a result. His family is concerned he may have had another one after he was released Monday night, and that he is in danger because of it.

Danacion was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with “Champion” on the shirt. He was also wearing black and white tennis shoes.

If you know of Danacion’s whereabouts, you can contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department