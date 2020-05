WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help in finding a missing girl.

17-year-old Faith Fuentes was last seen at 727 N 12th Street on May 6th, 2020. Faith lives with her grandparents, and they are very worried about her.

If you see her, you can call Waco PD at (254)750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department