WACO, Texas – 59-year-old Anthony Leon Dials is described as being 5’11”, 215lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a full face beard.

Mr. Dials was last seen wearing a Greenbay Packers shirt, red shorts and green basketball shoes with white trim.

He was last seen earlier today leaving the 3900 block of Windsor Ave, heading South.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500.