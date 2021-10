WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help searching for a missing person.

47-year-old Che Estrada was last seen two days ago. He was wearing a light green short-sleeved shirt, light gray hoodie, jeans and brown boots. He is usually found around the South Waco Downtown area.

If you have any information on Che’s whereabouts, you can call 254-750-7500 or call 9-1-1.

Source: Waco Police Department