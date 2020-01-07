Waco PD searching for missing woman

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

36-year-old Melissa Ann Dwyer has been reported missing from the 10100 block of Cordoba Court in north Waco.

Dwyer was last seen wearing a green sweater top, faded jeans, and cowboy boots. She is described as being 5’6, and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Dwyer may be a danger to herself. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department

