WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help in finding a missing woman.

Leshante Battle was last seen by her family in late February, and investigators working the case have yet to find her. She may be homeless at this time.

If you see her or have seen her, you can contact Waco PD at (254)750-7500 or Detective Trojanowski at (254)750-7611.

Source: Waco Police Department