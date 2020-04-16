Waco PD searching for two suspects after shots fired, vehicle pursuit

WACO, Texas – Waco Police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle pursuit, while one more is in custody.

It all started when shots were fired from a vehicle on the corner of N 21st Street and Mitchell Avenue Wednesday night. A nearby officer heard the shots and investigated, which turned into a short pursuit.

The pursuit ended about six blocks away at the corner of N 20th Street and McFerrin Avenue, when the suspect vehicle wrecked into a nearby fence.

One of the suspects was trapped in the car after the wreck, and is now in police custody.

At this time, Waco Police are actively searching for two more suspects who fled the scene.

Source: Waco Police Department