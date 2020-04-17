Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Waco PD seeking help to identify Aggravated Robbery suspect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Waco PD)

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Aggravated Robbery.

The robbery took place January 13 at 300 La Salle Avenue. The suspect is believed to be a man who is 6’0″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. When the robbery occurred, he was wearing a black hoodie with the word “Champion” written on the front in white letters, with black and red pajama pants.

If you know this person or have any information about this case, you can contact Detective Reyes at (254)750-7619. You can also call Waco Crime Stoppers at (254)753-HELP(4357).

Source: Waco Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44