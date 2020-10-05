Waco PD seeking information in four separate weekend events

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is searching for information in four separate crimes over last weekend.

Waco officers were sent to the Discount Tobacco Outlet in the 1900 block of Park Lake Drive Friday night in reference to an Aggravated Robbery. When officers arrived, they discovered two men dressed in black entered the store – one being armed with a handgun – and demanded cash. Both suspects were approximately six feet tall.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the store, both suspects fled the scene on foot. The suspect description in this matches the description from a previous robbery on N 34th Street, but it is unknown if the two are connected. No injuries were reported during this robbery.

Waco officers were sent to the 2200 block of Mitchell Avenue early Friday morning after a caller reported her house had been shot at. After officers arrived, they discovered shell casings on the ground and multiple places where bullets struck the caller’s house. No injuries were reported during this incident. There is no suspect information or any other information available.

Waco officers were sent to the area of N. 10th Street and Colcord Avenue early Saturday morning for call of Shots Fired. Officers discovered that two men were running through the neighborhood, while at least one of the men was shooting at the other man. Officers found evidence in the area that the crime had actually occurred, but were not able to locate either man involved in the incident. There is no suspect information available.

Waco officers were sent to the J&M Food Mart at 1500 Bosque Boulevard Sunday morning on a robbery which had just occurred. This robbery was similar to others – where two men entered the store wearing all black, demanded money from the store clerk while one of the suspects displayed a handgun, and then fled out of the store on foot. There were no injuries reported in this robbery, and the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. It is once again unknown if this robbery is connected to previous robberies.

If anyone has any information about any of these dangerous and violent acts, you can contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department