Waco PD seeking public help in murder investigation

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a case of murder.

On the afternoon of August 23, a 9-1-1 call came in about a vehicle which crashed into a fence near the 3100 Block of Daughtry Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Dusty Bethke, Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. This was Waco’s 12th criminal homicide in 2021.

If you have any information pertaining to Dusty’s murder, you are urged to call Detective Scarlett Woodruff at (254) 750-7615 and reference Waco PD case #21-13710. You can also give a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.

Source: Waco Police Department