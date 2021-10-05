Waco PD seeking public’s help in aggravated robberies

WACO, Texas – Waco Police are investigating two aggravated robberies which occurred near the area of 10th Street and Speight Avenue on September 30.

The first call came in at 10:37 p.m. for a robbery. It was reported the suspects approached a woman in a parking garage, after she got into her car. The suspects then made verbal threats while trying to enter the victim’s vehicle. She was able to get away with her vehicle.

The second call came in shortly afterwards at 10:40 p.m. for an aggravated robbery which occurred at a parking lot across the street from the location of the first attempt. A man was getting into his vehicle when the suspects approached him, displayed a weapon, and took off with the second victim’s vehicle.

In both cases, the victims are safe and no injuries were reported. The vehicle stolen has since been recovered by officers.

Anyone with information related to these aggravated robberies can call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Detective Eric Trojanowski at (254) 750-7511. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department