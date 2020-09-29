Waco PD seeking suspect vehicle in hit-and-run accident

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run accident.

The accident occurred on the Interstate 35 Service Road on Monday night. Police tell FOX44 it was near the Sam’s Club in the area.

The suspect vehicle was driving and accidentally hit an SUV, causing it to roll over. Instead of stopping to render aid to the SUV, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Police found one woman inside the SUV – who was coherent and talking and cooperative with officers.

Authorities are currently investigating this case and searching for the suspect vehicle. No additional information has been provided.

Source: Waco Police Department