Waco PD sees rise in ‘summertime crimes’ during shelter in place

WACO, Texas – With most people shut inside their homes, the Waco Police Department is seeing a rise in crimes they normally see spike during the summer months.

At first, Officer Garen Bynum was surprised to see these types of crimes spark up in early spring, but realized with kids being home and out of school, it isn’t as shocking.

“Typically in the summertime, it’s not uncommon for us to see crimes such as fights in progress and things like burglaries and civil disturbances to take a slight increase,” Bynum said. “It’s just happening a little bit sooner than what it normally does because kids are already at home right now.”

The problem isn’t just with the kids being home, however. The weather can start to make it feel like an early summer, too.

“We’ve also had really good weather,” Bynum said. “Any time we have good weather in the Waco area, we know that people are gonna be out and about, so that also does play a little bit of a factor in it.”

Unlike some other crime spikes, the ones Waco PD is seeing now are mostly isolated incidents. The burglaries, assaults and shootings are not limited to one part of town.

“They have stretched from the north Waco area, east Waco, even some in west Waco and in south Waco,” Bynum said. “As far as a specific area, it’s not anything out of what we normally see.”

In order to prepare for summer crimes, Wacoans can prepare for it like they do in a colder time of year.

“It’s the same advice that we were giving like during the Christmas time,” Bynum said. “Lock your things up, lock your doors, take your stuff out of your car, just not leaving valuables out in the open in plain sight for crimes of opportunity to take place.”

Even with spread of COVID-19, Bynum says the department is working at full strength.