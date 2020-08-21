Waco PD: Suspect in three shootings arrested

Waco Police say the person responsible for three shootings on Monday, August 17th, is now behind bars.

U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Damarion Trammel Degrate on an Attempted Murder charge Friday, August 21st at 12 p.m.

Degrate is only charged in one shooting at this time, but police say he is also a suspect in the death of 23-year-old Jonathan Breeding.

That shooting took place at 1:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North 34th Street and Brooke Circle.

When officers arrived on-scene, they located 23-year-old Jonathan Breeding who was unresponsive.

While on-scene, officers soon realized he had been shot in the upper torso.

He was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say detectives established a link with all three shooting victims who used an online dating app primarily used by gay men.

They caution citizens to arrange meetings in public venues when using dating applications, especially those that cater to the LGBTQ+ community.