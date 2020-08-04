Waco PD’s Interim Chief Officially Sworn In

WACO, Texas – Waco Police Department Assistant Chief Frank Gentsch was officially sworn in Monday evening to be the department’s Interim Police Chief.

Gentsch started his law enforcement career as a police cadet for the City of Waco in October 1980. After completing the Waco Police Academy, he was commissioned as a police officer and was assigned to the patrol division in December 1981. Gentsch became a special investigator in the patrol division in February 1982.

On June 19, 1982, Gentsch was investigating a suspicious person behind the bus station near downtown Waco, when he was critically injured after being shot twice. He returned to a light duty role in September 1982 and was re-instated to full duty in January 1983, where he would spend the next seven years.

In June 1990, he transferred to the Special Crimes Unit and worked there as an investigator for two years before promoting to the rank of Sergeant in May 1992. Gentsch returned to the patrol division after his promotion to the midnight shift.

In May 1999, Gentsch took his career a step further and promoted to the rank of Commander and was assigned to evening shift patrol before being transferred to the Drug Enforcement Unit in November 2003.

Gentsch was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief on February 3, 2008, where he oversaw the daily operations of the Criminal Investigations Division. He was transferred to the Support Services Division in December 2013, where he has remained before his first promotion of Interim Police Chief.

After now-Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt was hired as the Chief of Police, Gentsch returned to his role as the Assistant Chief over Support Services where he would remain until today.

Frank Gentsch. (Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

In addition to graduating from the Waco Police Academy, Gentsch is a graduate of the 36th Management College of the Southwestern Law Enforcement Institute, the 214th session of the FBI National Academy, the 47th Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Unit Commander Academy and a graduate of McLennan Community College with an Associates Degree in Applied Science, Criminal Justice/ Law Enforcement with Honors in August 2008.

To go along with his career, Gentsch has received a large number of awards and accolades to include a Law Enforcement Commendation, Certificate of Commendation from the American Legion, the Police Shield, the life-saving award, Meritorious Unit Award, Presidential Protection Commendation and the Master Peace officer certification and award.

Source: Waco Police Department