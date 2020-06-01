Waco Police are investigating a double-fatal crash

Waco Police Officers are investigating a crash that killed two people Sunday night.

Officers say a 2009 silver Toyota Camry slammed into some trees along West Lakeshore Drive around 7:50 p.m.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Colbert Dee Murphy-Long, died at the scene of the crash. An ambulance took the passenger to a hospital, where doctors say he died. That man’s name has not been released at this time.

Police are investigating why the car left the road and crashed.

We will update this report with more information as it becomes available.