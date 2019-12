A man is in critical condition after a train hit him Friday morning around 11:40 a.m.

Waco police say the man was crossing the tracks under the 17th Street bridge, but do not know why he did not hear the Union Pacific train coming.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The train is stopped during the investigation, and it is blocking traffic at the 16th Street intersection.

We will bring more information as it becomes available.