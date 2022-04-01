Waco Police announced Friday afternoon the arrest of a man featured in a YouTube video accusing him of trying to meet with a 14-year-old girl.

In the video from Waco Texas Predator Catchers, Brian May is confronted by a man claiming to be the person posing as the girl online.

Someone who saw the video contacted Waco Police, and officers arrested him on charges he violated his sex offender registration requirements. Officers say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be coming.

According to the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, May first faced Possession of Child Pornography charges back in 2016. He was convicted and placed on three years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Waco Police would like to talk to the person who created the video so detectives can look at additional evidence.

Waco Police Public information Officer Cierra Shipley told FOX 44 News that videos like this are risky operations even for trained professionals and that police want community members to report these concerns to allow officers to take the proper precautions to conduct a full and thorough investigation for a prosecutable case and for everyone’s safety.

Minutes after FOX 44 News reported May’s arrest, Waco Texas Predator Catchers removed the video from YouTube.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4375.