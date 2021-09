Waco Police officers have arrested a suspect they believe is the ‘Croc Robber’.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Ladon King, Junior, and say he committed 13 armed robberies of gas stations between January and March of 2021.

Investigators say the suspect wore black crocs during every armed robbery, even during the February Ice Storm. That is why officers gave him the nickname of ‘Croc Robber’.

The investigation is ongoing because police say King had an accomplice in several of the robberies.