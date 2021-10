Waco Police is asking for the communities help in finding 15-year-old Micha Morgan.

Officers say the teenager ran away from the Trinity Home of Faith early this month. She was last seen in the Waco area on Thursday, Oct. 14th.

Micha Morgan is about 4’11”, weighs roughly 96 lbs, and was wearing blue jean shorts and a purple hoodie.

If you know where she is or have seen her, please call the Waco Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit at (254) 752-2600.