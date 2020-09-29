Waco Police Bust Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

Waco, TX- Waco Police have arrested four individuals involved in a catalytic converter theft ring.

David Guyton, 38, Joseph Saulters, 41, Justine Salva, 35, and Tamara Robinson, 41, were arrested in connection to a months long investigation. Throughout the investigation, between 100 to 150 catalytic converters were stolen off of vehicles from numerous businesses around Waco and the surrounding area.

During late spring, the Waco PD NSS-Theft Unit started seeing several similar cases where catalytic converters had been stolen from a local business. The theft unit ended up working with Woodway PSD and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation revealed that it was more than just the Waco area being affected.

The individuals arrested have been charged with crimes including Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft, and Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identifying Information.