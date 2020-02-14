Waco police chase suspected burglary on foot in sub freezing temperatures

On a morning when temperatures dipped to 27 degrees, Waco police officers found themselves chasing a man through yards and over fences Friday morning, after getting a call that citizens had spotted a man trying to open car doors in a neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of 31st and Wenz Avenue about 7:00 a.m. and caught sight of the man who took off on foot.

Other officers were called to the area and were able to track the man’s progress in part with the assistance of where dogs were heard barking in back yards.

Though the man went over several fences and at times was spotted hiding behind a vehicle, officers were finally able to get him into custody.

Jack Whitaker

When the man was caught, he was identified as 18-year-old James Jack Whitaker who was found to have several arrest warrants already out for him, including a prior one for evading arrest.

Other warrants included three outstanding warrants for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail on the previous warrants while this morning’s incidents remained under investigation.