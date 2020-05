Waco police officers say the mother of child found wandering near the Avila Apartments at 12:05 p.m. has been found.

The little girl was not able to tell officers her name or how old she is, but they did find a dog with her on Town Oaks Drive. Officers are not sure if the dog is hers or was just following her.

Right now there is no word on why the girl was walking around by herself.

We will have more information as it becomes available.