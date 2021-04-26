Waco Police Department pledges to advance women in policing

The Waco Police Department has announced signing a pledge to ” improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.”

The commitment is called the 30X30 Pledge.

The pledge is an effort by the 30×30 Initiative, described as a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations who have joined together to advance woman in all ranks of policing across the United States.

The goal is to reach a level of 30 percent of women in recruit classes by the year 2030.

While this effort is aimed at women, a statement issued today said the principals in the pledge are applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender.

“The Waco Police Department is committed to actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency. We are honored to be among the first in the nation to make this commitment, and challenge other police professionals in Central Texas to join us in this effort. We look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority.” Sheryl D. Victorian, Ph.D., Chief of Police.

The statement said that currently women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leadership in the U.S.

The statemen said underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications. Research suggests that women officers:

• Use less force and less excessive force

• Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits

• Are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate

• See better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases

Waco Police Department recruiting and hiring information may be found here

The recruiting office may be reached at 254-750-7510.