Waco Police Department Sgt. Patrick Swanton announces retirement

WACO, Texas – After nearly 40 years with the Waco Police Department, Sgt. Patrick Swanton is retiring.

Swanton said in a statement Thursday afternoon he gave his notice to retire on March 27th to the chief of police.

Swanton says it has been an honor and a blessing to have served not only the immediate community of Waco and it’s citizens, but the surrounding communities. He also said in his statement:

“I will take away so many good memories of serving with some of the finest Law Enforcement Officers in the great State of Texas and providing service to the best citizens anywhere.

“That being said, I cannot say enough kind words about what our citizens have meant to me and my family over nearly four decades of serving you as a Police Officer. Without a doubt, our citizens are amongst the best in Texas and the support you show for your Law Enforcement is in one simple word…AMAZING!

“Serving as the PIO for our department has been one of the many highlights of my career. I feel like this opportunity has allowed me to introduce not only myself but our police department to you in ways that were fun, informative, educational, and all too often unfortunate.

“So often, and due to way too much TV time, you have stopped me in the grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, and other parts of Waco to let me know what a great job our departments officers are doing, thanking me for sharing some tidbit of information, or simply telling me to start wearing more sunscreen!!! For that, I am forever thankful and have come to realize how much of a part we play in your everyday lives.

“Working for the City of Waco has opened opportunities to me that I would have never thought imaginable. The most important, getting to know so many of you and being part of a fantastic community.

“In closing, thank you all for allowing me to be in your lives and for the opportunity to serve. I anticipate continuing to champion the cause of Domestic Abuse/ Sexual Assault Prevention by teaching, traveling with my loved ones and remaining a part of our wonderful city.”

We at FOX44 wish Swanton nothing but the best in his future endeavors!

Source: Waco Police Department