Waco Police Department weighs in on national events

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is aware of the current situations taking place around the country and in other states, and is addressing the public on these topics.

The department released a statement Friday afternoon saying they are continually assessing how they train officers in use of force situations and de-escalation tactics. Acting Chief Frank Gentsch says the techniques used in the recent use of force video nationwide are not techniques Waco officers have been trained to use.

Gentsch says Waco officers have been trained to assess a handcuffed person’s well-being after they have been taken into custody, and as part of that to maintain proper respiratory function to prevent them from going into positional asphyxiation.

Gentsch also says the department is continually in communication with community leaders across Waco to see how they can better serve citizens.

Source: Waco Police Department