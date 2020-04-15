Waco Police, fire departments release COVID-19 PSAs

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department and Fire Department have put together a little something to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Both departments have released two public service announcements (PSAs) to the public. One features several Waco firefighters and another one features several Waco Police officers.

Both deliver a simple message about the importance of helping stop the spread of the coronavirus by observing the required social distancing and to “Stay Home, Save Lives”.

You can view the videos below.

Source: City of Waco