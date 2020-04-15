Closings
Waco Police, fire departments release COVID-19 PSAs

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department and Fire Department have put together a little something to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Both departments have released two public service announcements (PSAs) to the public. One features several Waco firefighters and another one features several Waco Police officers. 

Both deliver a simple message about the importance of helping stop the spread of the coronavirus by observing the required social distancing and to “Stay Home, Save Lives”.

