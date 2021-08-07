Waco Police hold first Back to School Bash

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Department held their first ever Back to School Bash today.

Their hope was not only to continue community outreach but also to help children receive school supplies before the new year begins.

Each child that attended received a backpack full of notebooks, pencils, and other supplies.

Many of the officers present were there on their own time to get to know more people in the community and to build a relationship with them.

“This gives us as officers and as a police department to be a part of the community and it’s just a phenomenal outreach opportunity for us,” Officer Garen Bynum said. “The most of the officers that are here are here on their own volunteer time because it means that much to them. Just a very cool time that we can be a part of the community, give back to the community in a good positive light.”

Bynum also said that he was grateful for the community support and looks forward to more events like the back to school bash in the future.