Waco Police say the passenger killed in a deadly hit-and-run last month was 25-year-old Ramon De Loera Hernandez.

Officers say a semi-truck collided with a car around 8:30 a.m. April 25th, near the intersection of East Loop 340 and Idylwood.

It took firefighters almost an hour to get Hernandez freed from the car. Hernandez later died at the hospital.

The driver of the semi ran off and has not been identified or arrested at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.