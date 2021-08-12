Waco Police investigate afternoon shooting

One woman is in the hospital and a man is in custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say the call came in around 3 p.m. about a woman complaining of a gunshot wound to one of her limbs.

When officers got to the 1700 block of Flint, near the intersection of South 17th Street, they say there was a short stand-off with the shooting suspect. They quickly got him to surrender less than 30 minutes later.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

Police are not releasing the name and condition of the shooting victim at this time.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.