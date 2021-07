Waco Police Detectives are investigating a homicide at the Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery on Waco Drive near North 27th Street.

Police received a call around 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning about a robbery. When officers arrived, they found a body in the parking lot out front, on a ramp.

Investigators are not saying at this time about the victim’s identity or how the person died.

